Advertisement

Tropical Depression Fred Discussion

Friday Evening Discussion
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Right now there remains a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of Fred. Most indications are that it will re-strengthen into a tropical storm over the Gulf and impact the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. Where the center comes ashore remains a big question and as a result pinning down the impacts on who will see what and where is fluid.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Smith talks about Fred and what it could mean for our area late this weekend/early next week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed several homes in Watersound in South Walton on 30a.
Watersound fire pictures and videos
The fire happened in the Watersound Beach Community affecting houses on Watch Tower Lane.
Inlet Beach fire leaves three houses burned to ground
A house fire broke out on North MacArthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Panama City house fire leaves one dead
The body of a missing diver has been found in Destin.
Body of missing diver found in Destin
Is the first hospital in Bay County to receive COVID vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart seeing record increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Power outages hit Dominican Republic as TS Fred weakens
Heavy rains are pelting the northern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Fred has formed just south of...
Rain pelts Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fred forms