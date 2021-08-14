Tropical Depression Fred Discussion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Right now there remains a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of Fred. Most indications are that it will re-strengthen into a tropical storm over the Gulf and impact the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. Where the center comes ashore remains a big question and as a result pinning down the impacts on who will see what and where is fluid.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Smith talks about Fred and what it could mean for our area late this weekend/early next week.

