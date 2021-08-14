Walmart in DeFuniak Springs closed for cleaning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to a post made on Facebook by the Walmart Defuniak Springs location, the store temporarily closed at 2 p.m on Saturday for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking.

The Facebook post says the store will reopen on Monday, August 16 at 6 a.m.

The post also says that the pharmacy curbside service will remain open during normal hours while the store is closed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.