Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weekend will start with a continuation of the hot and humid weather in the panhandle. We will see highs on Saturday reach the 90s w/feels like temps over 100. Scattered PM storms will again be possible. Rain chances will be 40%. Sunday will bring a few more storms w/slightly lower temperatures... highs near 89-90. Fred will move through the Gulf this weekend and will move over the northern Gulf coast by Monday. Right now it is too early to say where, but for now we should all prepare for tropical storm conditions on Monday just in case. As we move through the weekend and Fred begins to turn and strengthen we should have a better idea on where it will move on shore and what impacts we can expect.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

