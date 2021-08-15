Blue Devils picking up the pace in pre season workouts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jeff Lee and his Blue Devils are picking up the pace here in the first few weeks of fall practice. The team taking part in a scrimmage Friday against Bozeman. A good way of getting the players in the pads, under the lights, and hitting somebody other than their teammates.

That part of the first two weeks of fall pre season work. Coach Lee, heading into his third season at the helm in Bonifay. His two previous seasons, the team posting identical 5-6 records. So if they can improve by just a couple of games, or more, well then they’re a playoff team. The coach tells us he’s working with 55 players total, some 35 of them on the varsity level, so good numbers. And it’s a group that put in the work during spring and summer.

“We came out of spring minus a lot of our baseball players who were playing in the semifinals.” coach Lee told us. “So when we were to go out perform with a lot of guys who were our second team guys, or maybe j.v. guys, and performed the way we did. And there was a change in philosophy the way we handled practices a little differently. We concentrated a lot on recovery. The summer was great, summer was along the lines that we got a lot faster. Doing a lot of different speed stuff. And giving them time off, that’s been one of the biggest things.”

And getting those baseball players, who double as football players, back for the start of practice here in August, well that’s been a double edged blessing. The younger guys have a better feel for things, and the veteran players are helping to speed things up!

“It’s a breath of fresh air going out there knowing too that you can put a second team left tackle in who played, who got reps all spring.” Lee says. “But having those guys back now the game, the pace has picked up at practice. The retention and the knowledge of those guys that played all those games, now you can tell the difference in that. So we’ve been able to go pretty fast at practice. we’ve been able to move along in our installs, in our offense and defense.”

The Blue Devils will take on Cottondale Thursday in a Kickoff Classic, then open the regular season at home against North Bay Haven.

