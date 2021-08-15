Family, friends, coaches, players and fans gather to honor Bobby Bowden Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Fans and worshipers arrived early this morning to say a final goodbye to Bobby Bowden, the famed FSU coach who died last Sunday at the age of 91.

While the messages mirrored Bowden’s philosophy of making faith family and football a priority, Saturday’s emphasis was on faith.

At least 200 people waiting outside when the doors opened an hour and a half.

“He knew where he was going. He was sure of his salvation. He was going to live eternally. That’s the way I feel” said Vernon.

Chris McKinnon and his mom Pat came because Chris spent 8 years attending Bobby Bowden’s youth foot ball camps.

“I couldn’t wait to go to it every summer. I was so excited.”

Inside they were treated so years of highlight films, including this pep talk before a big game.

“If they don’t score, we win, and we do want to win, right?” Bowden is seen telling players.

Players, including Warrick Dunn, who played from 1993 to 96, told stories of how they grew to be men under Bowden.

“He stood up for me in the most difficult time in my life. I am forever grateful for that, and I wouldn’t be here today without coach” Dunn told the audience, concluding with a classic Bowden line…dadgumit.

Mickey Andrews, who spend 20 years coaching for Bowden, says he learned to be tough.

“He stood for doing your best. And he was going to hold you accountable to it.”

The program includes a letter to his children in 2004, telling them he was going to heaven...and he would consider his life a failure if they weren’t eventually there too.”

The letter was written a week after Bowden’s daughter Ginger lost her son and husband in a car crash. She chose to read from a 1949 love letter sent wife Ann.

“Dearest Ann, I will see you later. Forever yours. Bobby Bowden” read the daughter to her mother.

The finale was one of the few that placed emphasis on football. The FSU band playing the fight song and the crowd doing the FSU Chop.

Consultant/Sport Writer Don Yaeger told us the program was just what Bobby would have wanted.

“I think he would be proudest that football really only did come in sparingly this entire discussion.”

Indeed.

Bowden will lie in state at his alma mater, Samford Sunday evening. He will be laid to rest during a private ceremony in Trussville Alabama.

