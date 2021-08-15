Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing site extends hours to meet the need

By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 cases are spiking once again across the state. The Florida Department of Health reported more than 1,400 new cases in Bay County over the last week.

“It’s spreading so quickly and so easily that it’s so important that, everyone they’re keeping themselves safe but they’re also keeping their fellow community safe as well,” Frost Medical Supplies medical assistant Melodie Schlehuber said.

With an increase in positive cases, more people are looking to get tested.

“I’ve actually been here since the first week of march doing testing. Very slow for the first few months. And then come the last week of July, first week of August, testing had really increased in numbers drastically,” Schlehuber said.

Frost Medical Supplies partners with Ridgewood Diagnostic Laboratory to host a free testing site in Lynn Haven, five days a week. Schlehuber said they average about 110 to 140 tests per day. Saturday, the group decided to now open the site an extra day each week to help meet the need.

“The line does get lengthy from time to time. People have told me, you know I’ve been here for two hours waiting,” Schlehuber said.

Medical experts are stressing the importance of getting tested.

“You may think that you have allergies or just picked up a summer cold. And then you go to Walmart, or you go to the dollar store and you have a shopping cart, you pushed along. You put it up and the next person behind you has a heart condition or they are a little elderly lady needing to get a bottle of water. And then she contracts it and she gets very ill,” Schlehuber said.

It’s better to get tested than risk spreading the virus.

Location: 4501 Transmitter Road, Lynn Haven

Hours: Drive-thru Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. & Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Testing type: Molecular (PCR). Results are available 24 - 48 hours after the test.

You can register for testing at https://covidfltest.com/

