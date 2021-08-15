Okaloosa County Schools Closed Monday

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -School officials for the Okaloosa County School District announced Sunday that due to the expected impact of Tropical Strom Fred in Okaloosa County, schools will be closed Monday, August 16.

School officials also tell Newschannel 7 that all school-related activities scheduled for Monday have been canceled.

Deputy Superintendent Steve Horton said that a decision about school on Tuesday will be made on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.