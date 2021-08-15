Advertisement

Panama City celebrates 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day

The Bay County Public Library is stocked up with about 200 comics, packed in bags and ready to...
The Bay County Public Library is stocked up with about 200 comics, packed in bags and ready to go.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is celebrating the 20th anniversary of free comic book day.

The Bay County Public Library stocked up with about 200 comics. They were packed in bags and ready to go.

There was everything from superheroes to horror. They were all divided up into age groups: kids, pre-teens, teens, and adults.

There are also some do-it-yourself comics too, with everything you need to get creative.

Bay County Librarian and Graphic Novel Specialist Kat Kan said she’s been putting together these events for years to promote comic book reading.

“They’re fun; there are so many different kinds of comics, Kan said. “The vocabulary is actually really good in comics. You get a lot more rare words in a comic book than you get in a lot of regular pros books.”

Comic Emporium and Arena Comics & Gaming, both in Panama City, were also participating in free comic book day.

