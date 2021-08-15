Saturday Evening Forecast & Fred Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight showers and storms will be isolated at a 40% coverage with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Our Sunday will feature highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and a 60% coverage of showers and storms. A few storms could be on the stronger side producing gusty winds and heavy downpours.

All eyes are on Fred as it tracks towards our region through Monday night / Tuesday morning. It looks as though we won’t have a direct hit at this time, but we will see some impacts such as heavy rainfall of 2-6″, isolated tornadoes, gusty winds of 20-30mph+, and scattered power outages possible.

Once Fred passes on and we look to the week ahead, we will have an unsettled weather pattern thanks to an upper level high combined with a southerly flow of moisture which will bring us elevated rain chances each day averaging at a 60-70% coverage. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s each night.

As far as the rest of the tropics go, we are watching what is Tropical Storm Grace which will approach the southeastern U.S. towards the end of next week. There remains a lot of uncertainty in the forecast track and impacts of this system at this time, but stay tuned to us as we provide the latest updates as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.