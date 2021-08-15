School and business closures ahead of Fred

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many area schools and businesses are shuttering their doors as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through the Gulf and up toward the Panhandle.

We will continue to update this list as we learn more.

Schools closed on Monday, August 16th:

- Bay District Schools

- Haney Technical Center

- Harvest Christian Academy

- Gulf Coast State College campuses

- Okaloosa County schools

- Walton County schools

- Jackson County schools

- Holmes County schools

- Washington County schools

- Liberty County schools

- Gulf County schools

- Franklin County schools

- Calhoun County schools

Businesses closed on Monday, August 16th:

- Bay County city offices

- Fort Walton Beach city offices

- Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections office

- Girls Inc. of Bay County

- Washington County city offices

- CareerSource in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties

- Tyndall Federal Credit Union locations

