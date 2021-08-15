Advertisement

School and business closures ahead of Fred

Many area schools and businesses are shuttering their doors as Tropical Storm Fred makes its...
Many area schools and businesses are shuttering their doors as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through the Gulf and up toward the Panhandle.(WTOK)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many area schools and businesses are shuttering their doors as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through the Gulf and up toward the Panhandle.

We will continue to update this list as we learn more.

Schools closed on Monday, August 16th:

- Bay District Schools

- Haney Technical Center

- Harvest Christian Academy

- Gulf Coast State College campuses

- Okaloosa County schools

- Walton County schools

- Jackson County schools

- Holmes County schools

- Washington County schools

- Liberty County schools

- Gulf County schools

- Franklin County schools

- Calhoun County schools

Businesses closed on Monday, August 16th:

- Bay County city offices

- Fort Walton Beach city offices

- Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections office

- Girls Inc. of Bay County

- Washington County city offices

- CareerSource in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties

- Tyndall Federal Credit Union locations

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said Brandon William Gupta was traveling westbound on a motorcycle on Beach Drive near...
Fatal accident on Beach Drive; Driver identified
As of Wednesday, more than 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across three Ascension...
Local hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients
Tropical Depression Fred over Cuba
Tropical Depression Fred Discussion
According to the Director of Communications for Bay District Schools Sharon Michalik, BDS will...
School open Monday for Bay County students
According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday...
Infant found dead inside Bayou George trailer that caught fire

Latest News

School officials for the Okaloosa County School District announced Sunday that due to the...
Okaloosa County Schools Closed Monday
The Bay County Public Library is stocked up with about 200 comics, packed in bags and ready to...
Panama City celebrates 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day
The program for Bobby Bowden's funeral service at the Tucker Center.
Family, friends, coaches, players and fans gather to honor Bobby Bowden Saturday
Frost Medical Supplies partners with Ridgewood Diagnostic Laboratory to host a free testing...
Free COVID-19 testing site extends hours to meet the need