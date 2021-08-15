Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred Weather Update

Landfall will likely be Monday afternoon
Landfall will likely be Monday afternoon(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Fred is expect to make landfall Monday afternoon over NWFL as a tropical storm. The impacts will start Monday AM after sunrise and conditions will go downhill over the course of the day. Landfall is expected sometime Monday afternoon. By the evening we should see the rain start to taper off and the winds to die down. Here is a look at the impacts we are expecting...

1. Winds - 35-45 mph sustained, but gusts over 50mph

2. 4-8″ of rain

3. 1-3′ of storm surge, but the good news is landfall will likely come at low tide.

4. A small chance of tornadoes in the bands around Fred

Caption

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said Brandon William Gupta was traveling westbound on a motorcycle on Beach Drive near...
Fatal accident on Beach Drive; Driver identified
As of Wednesday, more than 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across three Ascension...
Local hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients
Tropical Depression Fred over Cuba
Tropical Depression Fred Discussion
According to the Director of Communications for Bay District Schools Sharon Michalik, BDS will...
School open Monday for Bay County students
According to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 5 month old child was found dead Wednesday...
Infant found dead inside Bayou George trailer that caught fire

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Remnants of Fred enter lower Gulf, expected to restrengthen
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida