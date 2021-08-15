Tropical Storm Fred Weather Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Fred is expect to make landfall Monday afternoon over NWFL as a tropical storm. The impacts will start Monday AM after sunrise and conditions will go downhill over the course of the day. Landfall is expected sometime Monday afternoon. By the evening we should see the rain start to taper off and the winds to die down. Here is a look at the impacts we are expecting...

1. Winds - 35-45 mph sustained, but gusts over 50mph

2. 4-8″ of rain

3. 1-3′ of storm surge, but the good news is landfall will likely come at low tide.

4. A small chance of tornadoes in the bands around Fred

