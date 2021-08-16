Bay County Officials prepare for Tropical Storm Fred.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Emergency Management held a briefing Sunday ahead of Tropical Storm Fred.

Bay County EOC Briefing NewsChannel 7's Allison Baker is live at a briefing for Bay County's EOC ahead of Tropical Storm Fred. Posted by WJHG-TV on Sunday, August 15, 2021

According to the Chief of Emergency Services, Brad Monroe Tropical Storm Fred is expected to begin affecting Bay County as early as 2 a.m.

“People need to think of the effects of this storm in terms of Hurricane Sally, not Hurricane Michael,” Monroe said. “If you have a property that is prone to flooding, you may have a problem with this event.”

Officials are asking the public to stay home tomorrow as the storm is expected to bring in several inches of rain into the area.

“What I’d like to ask people to do is one prepare,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford, Bay County. “This is a good run to be prepared for a storm as we’re entering the height of hurricane season. But also to stay off the roads. When we have heavy rains it becomes dangerous to travel on the roads. Deputies will be out working in the field along with our partners, police departments, fire, and EMS. The fewer people that are on the road, the better.”

Bay County has placed sand for bagging at Pete Edwards Field located at 7300 McElvey Road, Panama City Beach, and also at the northwest of the Deer Point dam on County road 2321. Sandbags are available for purchase at home improvement stores.

County Officials ask that you do not call 9-1-1 if you need updates regarding the latest storm information or closures.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 for your tropical storm for updates. You’re more than welcome to visit the Bay County Emergency Services Facebook Twitter page, and also Bay County Government Website for answers to frequently asked questions,” said Commissioner Robert Carroll.

You can also sign up for AlertBay emergency notification at alertbay.org.

