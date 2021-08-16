Advertisement

Bicyclist vs pickup truck collision

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Hinson Ave.

Officials say the exact way in which the crash happened is still under investigation.

The cyclist is a 61-year-old man from Pensacola. The driver of the pickup truck is a 48-year-old man from Panama City Beach.

Troopers said the cyclist was critically injured and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

