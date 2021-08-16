Double red flags in place ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)

Beach conditions will deteriorate through Tuesday morning.

Lifeguards hoisted up the double red flags, warning people of the dangerous rip currents that will occur with Tropical Storm Fred. A High Rip Current Risk is in effect through Wednesday evening.

A High Surf Warning is also in effect through Tuesday evening as seas are expected to build from 8-12 feet.

