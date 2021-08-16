Advertisement

Double red flags in place ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

Lifeguards hoisted up the double red flags, warning people of the dangerous rip currents that...
Lifeguards hoisted up the double red flags, warning people of the dangerous rip currents that will occur with Tropical Storm Fred. A High Rip Current Risk is in effect through Wednesday evening.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)

Beach conditions will deteriorate through Tuesday morning.

Lifeguards hoisted up the double red flags, warning people of the dangerous rip currents that will occur with Tropical Storm Fred. A High Rip Current Risk is in effect through Wednesday evening.

A High Surf Warning is also in effect through Tuesday evening as seas are expected to build from 8-12 feet.

