Hornets looking ahead to 2021, hoping to put COVID issues behind them

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next stop in our tour of area high school football practice field takes us north to Cottondale. Coach Chris Obert and his Hornets hoping to improve on what was a very odd 2020 season.

The team struggled when it did play, posting just one win in five games. Several other games though wiped out because of ongoing COVID issues within the program, preventing the team from developing any kind of consistency. Cottondale hosting a six team scrimmage Friday, with the Hornets taking on Munroe. So some form of dress rehearsal. Obert’s squad with about 25 on the varsity level, so it will be key once again to keep everybody healthy and on active roster. There are 8 seniors on the squad, though a few of them are first year players. Still the coach likes the effort they and all his players are putting in so far this pre season, with leadership from some of the seniors!

“I like them, I think we have some good senior leadership with Damein St. Fleur, Jude Haser, Brady Barber, several guys that have taken kind of a leadership role.” coach Obert tells us. “And they’re showing the other ones how to do it, lead by example. And I’ve been proud of that. The young ones have been falling in line. I think really it’s a pretty good group to coach, they kind of do what you ask and they try to do what they can to the best of their ability. So I’m satisfied with their work ethic.”

Again the team suffering through a 2020 season that saw them play just five games because of COVID issues within the school and program. They were hoping 2021 would be a different story, but so far, that’s a concern that’s not behind them, the coach says.

“It was going well but then as of late things have been, you know, COVID’s been shooting up.” Obert said. “So it’s been a little difficult lately, to be honest. The summer was a lot better, we were able to get some stuff in you know, do some things. But right here lately it’s kind of been hectic. So to be honest who really knows how it’s gonna be.”

Hopefully that will all shake out in the team’s favor, and they’ll be able to play their full schedule. when they do take the field, the Hornets will once again rely on number five to carry a big load on offense.

“You know we have a good running back in Damian St. Fleur. I think he’s going to be solid. You know he ran for almost a thousand yards in five games last year so we’re looking for a big year out of him. So hopefully we can be ball control on offense to try to help out our defense. And hopefully our defense will improve from last year”

The Hornets will take on Holmes Thursday in a Kickoff Classic, then open the regular season the following Thursday by hosting Sneads.

