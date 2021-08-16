Advertisement

Latest on school closures and re-openings following TS Fred

A few school districts will remain closed Tuesday, August 17, following impacts from Tropical...
A few school districts will remain closed Tuesday, August 17, following impacts from Tropical Storm Fred; however, several area school districts have decided to reopen schools on Tuesday.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few school districts will remain closed Tuesday, August 17, following impacts from Tropical Storm Fred; however, several area school districts have decided to reopen schools on Tuesday.

BAY COUNTY

According to officials with Bay District Schools, all Bay County schools, including Tom P. Haney Technical Center, will remain closed on Tuesday, August 17. At this time, officials said they plan to reopen schools on Wednesday, August 18.

Gulf Coast State College --- According to college officials, Gulf Coast State College will reopen to students on Tuesday; however, we’re being told classes will be delayed. Officials said the college will reopen at 11AM.

GULF AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES

School officials in both Gulf and Franklin Counties said schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 17. They expect schools in both counties to reopen on Wednesday, August 18.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Officials with the Washington County School District said all schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 17. Officials said they are planning to reopen schools on Wednesday.

HOLMES COUNTY

School officials in Holmes County tell Newschannel 7, all schools will reopen to students on Tuesday, August 17.

OKALOOSA AND WALTON COUNTIES

According to school officials in both Okaloosa and Walton Counties, all schools will reopen on Tuesday, August 17.

JACKSON COUNTY

According to Superintendent Steven Benton, all Jackson County schools will reopen on Tuesday, August 17.

CALHOUN COUNTY

According to school officials in Calhoun County, all schools will remain closed to students on Tuesday, August 17.

LIBERTY COUNTY

We couldn’t get a definitive answer from the school district on whether classes would resume Tuesday, August 17, or not.

