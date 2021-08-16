Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning already on radar with rain moving in from Tropical Storm Fred. We’ll see this continue to spread out across the panhandle as the morning unfolds.

Winds may get gusty in some rain bands, but will generally be breezy at 15-25mph for the morning drive. Those winds will deteriorate rapidly toward the end of the day, especially for coastal locations as Fred nears landfall later this evening.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

The outer rain bands from Fred, likely containing gusts to tropical storm force (40 mph or greater) are expected to move onshore this morning across our coastal communities and then move inland by the afternoon. Sustained tropical storm force wind speeds move in along our coastal regions in the Florida Panhandle and western Big Bend by afternoon. As Fred nears landfall later this evening, the potential for strong sustained tropical storm force winds (58 mph or greater) will near the coastline. While we don`t have sustained strong tropical storm force winds in our forecast for inland areas, if Fred continues to strengthen more than forecast through the morning and afternoon sustained winds to 60 mph can`t be ruled out, along with the potential for hurricane force gusts across our coastal counties along and just east of the center.

The afternoon/evening period will also bring an increase in tornado potential as low-level shear quickly ramps up across our FL counties with the approach of Fred. The greatest potential for tornadoes now appears to be centered across the Apalachicola River Basin, where a slight risk for tornadoes is highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center, but any of Fred`s outer bands will have that tornado potential due to favorable shear profiles across the entire forecast area, thus, a marginal risk is in effect for all of the forecast area today into tonight.

Last, but certainly not least, is the water impacts. Fred is expected to bring the potential for major flooding rains across our Florida Panhandle counties and into the western Big Bend. Of large concern is the potential for training storms where rain rates of 2 to 4 inches an hour can`t be ruled out. Widespread rainfall amounts across the Panhandle and Western Big Bend continue to hold steady around 4 to 8 inches, but slower progress of Fred (which is still possible) could lead to isolated areas seeing around 12 inches of rain by the time Fred moves out early Tuesday.

Surge values are expected to be highest later this evening. Low tides across the Apalachee Bay will be this afternoon which will help offset initial rises in water to a degree, but as high tide moves in for the evening hours expect water levels along the Apalachee Bay to steadily rise to the 3 to 5 feet of possible inundation we`re forecasting along the immediate coastline from Indian Pass to Steinhatchee and then 2 to 4 feet from Steinhatchee to Yankeetown.

Last minute preparations need to be completed along our coastal communities as early as possible this morning.

Bottom Line...

Strong tropical storm force conditions are forecast for today. Conditions look to be the worse through the afternoon and evening. For details on those conditions, read the breakdown above.

