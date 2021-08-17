Bay County homes underwater after Tropical Storm Fred

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With high winds and heavy rainfall, Tropical Storm Fred left its mark on Bay County residents.

“The flooding is horrendous,” Bay County resident Kayla Allen said. “We’ve got to have somebody down here to help us. And it’s just not us; it’s people that’s all the way up Crook Hollow Road. All these people up here are flooded.”

The floodwaters from the storm left Angela and Shaun Wadswortch’s house in Youngstown virtually underwater and the couple stranded. Mrs. Wadswortch said the flooding from Bear Creek reached their floorboards Monday. She said they’re safe with plenty of food and waiting for the water to subside before they walk through it.

Others are struggling with where to start with repairs.

“I got very few tools with no help; it’s going to take me a great deal of time to clean up the mess; the water will take a week to go down,” Bay County Resident Donald Chambers said.

“Now we got to get in there, start tearing up flooring, tearing out walls, tearing out insulation,” Allen said.

Bay County Public Works Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said the creek has been backed up with debris since Hurricane Michael, but it’s up to the state to empty the waterway.

“The county has been working with the state to try to get Bear Creek in a confined and completely cleaned up. And the states still trying to complete that project,” Bryant said.

Although the county can’t clean the creek, they are asking those with storm-damaged homes to still reach out. Bay County may qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance if certain thresholds are met.

Property owners with storm damage can send an email to recovery@baycountyfl.gov with their name, phone number, address of damage, pictures of the damage, and time damage occurred.

