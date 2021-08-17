Advertisement

Bay scallop season kicks off same day as Tropical Storm Fred

Gulf County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelli Godwin said even though the start of the season may be pushed back a day or two, they’re still expecting it to be a successful one.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday kicked off the Gulf County Bay scallop season. With tropical Storm Fred passing through, everyone was advised to stay indoors, off the roads, and out of the waters. Officials said it wasn’t the jump start they were hoping for, but no one was out scalloping to their knowledge.

Scallop season plays a huge role in the area’s economy, bringing visitors into town every year.

Gulf County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelli Godwin said even though the start of the season may be pushed back a day or two, they’re still expecting it to be a successful one.

“So, we have some reports that it’s going to be a good season. I know they do some scouting with the restoration program and stuff and they have had good reports. So, we’re hoping we have a great season,” Godwin said.

This year, each person can have up to two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell.

The scallop season is set to end on September 24th.

