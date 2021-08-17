Advertisement

City of Lynn Haven cleaning up following Tropical Storm Fred

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Fred may have left our area, but the storm left behind some damages.

The City of Lynn Haven saw a lot of rain on Monday which caused areas to flood.

In preparation for the storm, Lynn Haven city crews were out emptying ditches and culverts to prepare for the influx of rain. Crews worked tirelessly through the storm to try and alleviate the rain damage.

If Lynn Haven residents experienced damage from the storm, city officials are asking people to report it. You can do so by sending pictures of the damage to clightfoot@cityoflynnhaven.com or bbaker@cityoflynnhaven.com.

For more information on how Lynn Haven will be cleaning up following Tropical Storm Fred, you can watch Sam’s full video above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landfall will likely be Monday afternoon
Tropical Storm Fred Weather Update
Pictures of the impacts of Fred from around the panhandle
Tropical Storm Fred Pictures and Videos
Many area schools and businesses are shuttering their doors as Tropical Storm Fred makes its...
School and business closures ahead of Fred
With heavy rain and strong winds, Monday was nothing short of peak storm season in progress.
Tropical Storm Fred leaves widespread flooding, power outages in Bay County
Tropical Storm Fred is expected to gain some strength as it moves through the Gulf
Panama City Beach officials prepare for Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

Gulf County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelli Godwin said even though the...
Bay scallop season kicks off same day as Tropical Storm Fred
A man is dead after hydroplaning in standing water on the roadway.
Las Vegas man dies in crash on State Road 22
The state recorded 31,752 new COVID cases in Floridians aged 19 and younger last. There were...
COVID Cases Rise in Schools Across the State
Jackson County has gotten its share of heavy rains and winds, and one of the main concerns...
Jackson County Storm Impacts