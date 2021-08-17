City of Lynn Haven cleaning up following Tropical Storm Fred

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Fred may have left our area, but the storm left behind some damages.

The City of Lynn Haven saw a lot of rain on Monday which caused areas to flood.

In preparation for the storm, Lynn Haven city crews were out emptying ditches and culverts to prepare for the influx of rain. Crews worked tirelessly through the storm to try and alleviate the rain damage.

If Lynn Haven residents experienced damage from the storm, city officials are asking people to report it. You can do so by sending pictures of the damage to clightfoot@cityoflynnhaven.com or bbaker@cityoflynnhaven.com.

For more information on how Lynn Haven will be cleaning up following Tropical Storm Fred, you can watch Sam’s full video above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.