Advertisement

COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landfall will likely be Monday afternoon
Tropical Storm Fred Weather Update
Pictures of the impacts of Fred from around the panhandle
Tropical Storm Fred Pictures and Videos
Many area schools and businesses are shuttering their doors as Tropical Storm Fred makes its...
School and business closures ahead of Fred
With heavy rain and strong winds, Monday was nothing short of peak storm season in progress.
Tropical Storm Fred leaves widespread flooding, power outages in Bay County
Tropical Storm Fred is expected to gain some strength as it moves through the Gulf
Panama City Beach officials prepare for Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law
Gulf County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelli Godwin said even though the...
Bay scallop season kicks off same day as Tropical Storm Fred
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds