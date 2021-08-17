Jackson County Officials prepare for flooding

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are miles and miles of dirt roads in Jackson County, and those who live in rural areas know they can wash out easily. Since flooding is one of the main concerns when a storm hits, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department have been preparing for potential flooding from tropical storm Fred.

“We’ll be posting up barricades, updating road closure lists and trying to help out best we can,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said.

Officials say staying off the roads is the best option if possible, but if you have to be on the road, be cautious.

”A good rule of thumb is if you get to it and the water is across the road, and you can’t see the road, turn around and don’t drive through it,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield advised.

If you do happen to find yourself in a sticky situation, like being stuck in the mud, you can call on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to help you out.

“Hopefully you have cell service, and you can call someone to come get you,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “But if not, you can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and we’ll send someone to check on you.”

For more information about road closures, school closures and the storm, follow Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or go to jacksoncountyfl.gov.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.