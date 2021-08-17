Keep mold and dampness away after Tropical Storm Fred

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Fred hit the Florida panhandle Monday afternoon, bringing inches of rain to some areas.

With some Bay County residents dealing with flooding, the Bay County Health Department is urging people to take action now to keep mold from growing. Mold can cause disease, trigger allergic reactions, and continue to damage materials after storms. If mold and moisture are not dealt with early, it can lead to short and long-term health risks.

Health officials are giving these tips to clean up mold and protect your health:

Wear cleaning gloves and goggles while cleaning.

Anything that was wet with flood water and can’t be cleaned and dried completely within 24 to 48 hours should be taken outside.

Take photos of discarded items for filing insurance claims.

Open all doors and windows when you are removing wet or moldy materials or cleaning moldy surfaces.

To dry it out, turn on your air conditioning and use fans and dehumidifiers to remove moisture inside.

Don’t mix your cleaners, it can create toxic vapors.

Scrub mold away with detergent and water and dry immediately.

Don’t cover it, remove it. Painting or caulking over mold will not stop mold from growing.

If you have a suppressed or impaired immune system, mold allergies, asthma, or other chronic lung diseases, you should not clean or remove moldy materials.

For more information, call the Environmental Health Office at the Bay County Health Department at 850-481-4812 or visit https://www.floridahealth.gov/indoorair.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.