Las Vegas man dies in crash on State Road 22

A man is dead after hydroplaning in standing water on the roadway.
A man is dead after hydroplaning in standing water on the roadway.(Phil Anderson)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after hydroplaning in standing water on the roadway. It happened on State Road 22 just east of Sandy Creek road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver was on State Road 22 when he came across standing water in the roadway from Tropical Storm Fred. Troopers say the car hydroplaned and ended up in a ditch. The driver, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada, died in the accident.

