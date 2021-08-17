Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Fred moves inland into Alabama and Georgia we will see drier air overnight tonight. Most of the rain should be gone by 10pm. The winds will gradually taper off and by morning will be SW at 15 mph. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. As we head into the day on Tuesday it should be sunnier and hotter w/only a small chance of rain. Highs will reach the upper 80s w/feels like temps in the upper 90s to near 100. Winds will be SW at 15 mph. Rain chances over the rest of the week will remain scattered w/highs near 90.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

