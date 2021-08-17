Advertisement

NCAA ratchets up pressure on Florida to allow trans athletes to compete in women’s sports

The debate over trans athletes in women's sports continues as the NCAA puts pressure on...
The debate over trans athletes in women's sports continues as the NCAA puts pressure on universities to allow trans athletes in women's sports.
By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The NCAA is ratcheting up the pressure on universities scheduled to hold championship games, requiring them to reaffirm their commitment to nondiscrimination, including against trans athletes. Trans activists say it’s further evidence the state will lose money due to its ban on trans athletes in women’s sports, but Republican lawmakers aren’t deterred.

The NCAA is requiring future championship hosts to commit to its nondiscrimination policy, which allows trans women to compete in women’s sports under certain circumstances, but a new state law allows only biological women to compete in women’s sports.

“This legislation has put in peril some of those important championships and sporting events, but really more than anything it’s putting in peril our young people’s opportunities to play on teams and learn critical lessons that come from sports,” said Jon Harris Maurer with Equality Florida.

But supporters of the law dubbed ‘The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’ aren’t backing down.

“If they want the University of Florida or Florida State or our other schools to leave the NCAA, that may be up to them,” said State Representative Randy Fine.

At the time of the bill’s signing, activists estimated the law could cost the state 50 events and $75 million in economic activity. But so far, championships have continued to be held in the Sunshine State. Rep. Fine said he believes the association’s threats are a bluff.

“Look, they’re a bunch of clowns and they will fold and we’re not worried about it. Look, we’re going to stand for women,” said Fine.

There’s also a lawsuit filed in federal court challenging the law, which claims it violates Title IX and the 14th Amendment. Attorney Rosalyn Richter, who is representing the 13-year-old trans teen named in the suit, said rulings from the US Supreme Court and two federal courts have backed up those arguments.

“These types of laws are sex discrimination under Title IX,” said Richter.

But supporters believe the law will be upheld.

“Men should not be able to play women’s sports period,” said Fine.

The state has until August 23rd to respond to the suit.

As for the position universities are stuck in, having to decide whether to follow state law or the NCAA, Representative Fine said, “The public universities know who writes the checks”.

Most Read

Landfall will likely be Monday afternoon
Tropical Storm Fred Weather Update
Pictures of the impacts of Fred from around the panhandle
Tropical Storm Fred Pictures and Videos
Many area schools and businesses are shuttering their doors as Tropical Storm Fred makes its...
School and business closures ahead of Fred
With heavy rain and strong winds, Monday was nothing short of peak storm season in progress.
Tropical Storm Fred leaves widespread flooding, power outages in Bay County
Tropical Storm Fred is expected to gain some strength as it moves through the Gulf
Panama City Beach officials prepare for Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

Gulf County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelli Godwin said even though the...
Bay scallop season kicks off same day as Tropical Storm Fred
The city is working to clear out water from roadways.
City of Lynn Haven cleaning up following Tropical Storm Fred
A man is dead after hydroplaning in standing water on the roadway.
Las Vegas man dies in crash on State Road 22
The state recorded 31,752 new COVID cases in Floridians aged 19 and younger last. There were...
COVID Cases Rise in Schools Across the State