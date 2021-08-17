Robot Rodeo 2021: Equipping our nation’s EOD forces with cutting-edge robotic technology

INDIAN HEAD, Md. (AIR FORCE INSTALLATION AND MISSION SUPPORT CENTER PUBLIC AFFAIRS) - The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s explosive ordnance disposal division at Tyndall Air Force Base plays a major role in equipping our nation’s Warfighters with life-saving robots. Simply put, this technology keeps men and women out of harm’s way when diffusing a bomb. One of the best opportunities for EOD operators and civil engineer leaders to see some of the world’s most advanced robots in action is during the annual ‘Robot Rodeo.’

After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, the 2021 Eastern National ‘Robot Rodeo’ and Capabilities Exercise was held in Indian Head, Maryland, in early August. The event continued its tradition of showcasing some of the world’s most specialized explosive ordnance disposal robots—and components—designed to help Warfighters work remotely when diffusing a potentially explosive threat.

“All of our Air Force civil engineer missions are important and critical, but EOD, in particular, is perhaps the most dangerous, so having these technologies that the operators are able to do more stand-off investigation/interrogation/mitigation of these explosive hazards, it keeps our Warfighters out of harm’s range,” Col. John Tryon, Detachment 1 Director, Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, said.

Controlled remotely and with the help of cameras, these innovative robotic platforms can traverse virtually any terrain and complete the most tedious of tasks.

“It’s very important as civil engineers that we stay on the cutting edge of technology. We need to make sure that whatever we decide to procure or what we’re looking at, that we can innovate it and/or improve our readiness,” Brig. Gen. BIll Kale, Air Force Director of Civil Engineers said.

AFIMSC’s Air Force Civil Engineer Center teamed up with the United Kingdom Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to conduct this year’s event—including coordinating with industry partners to showcase their latest technology.

“The AFCEC team, in general, is always looking to push the envelope and do things smarter/more efficiently; EOD in particular has always been on the cutting edge of that,” Col. Tryon said.

During the week-long ‘Robot Rodeo’, military EOD teams and public safety bomb squads compete against each other, but they also work together during some scenarios using these technologically advanced robotic platforms so the agencies can function interoperably as needed in real-world crisis situations.

“We have quite a challenge ahead of us with the near-peer competition with some of our adversaries and we need to make sure that we make it as challenging for them to even *think about* trying to come after the United States,” Brig. Gen. Kale said.