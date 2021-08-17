Advertisement

Suspect behind bars in connection to string of burglaries in Panama City

According to PCPD, Montrell Bouie is suspected of committing a string of burglaries in the Cove...
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City police have arrested a suspect who they believe is connected to multiple burglaries and a vehicle theft in the Cove area last weekend.

According to the Panama City Police Department, they were notified by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office that a car matching the description of one used in burglaries in the Cove Pointe area had been spotted in Callaway.

Detectives took Montrell Bouie, 28, into custody Tuesday afternoon. Bouie had been suspected of being in the Cove area in a light-colored Nissan Altima and committing multiple felonies. According to PCPD, Bouie was charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling, three counts of armed burglary, three counts of theft of a firearm, one count of grand theft auto, and one count of burglary of a conveyance. He was booked at the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information on this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Original Story

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary and vehicle theft suspect.

According to the department surveillance camera captured the suspect early Saturday morning, in the Cove Pointe area.

Officers said the suspect is a Black male wearing no shirt, white pants. and a covering over his face and head.

According to officers, the suspect arrived at the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.

The suspect arrived at the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.(Panama City Police Department)

Officers also said the suspect is wanted for questioning in the theft of a Toyota Tundra, with the Florida Tag KBGM47.

Toyota Tundra, with the Florida Tag KBGM47.(Panama City Police Department)

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

