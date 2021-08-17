Tigers looking to improve on 2020 season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Today our tour of area high school football practice fields has us focused on Beau Johnson and his Blountstown Tigers. We actually caught up with them this past Friday night as they took on Sneads as part of that gathering at Cottondale for some scrimmage action. Coach Johnson heading into his fourth season leading the Tigers sideline. His first three seasons, very successful, 11-2, 8-3, 13-1. Then last season a bit of a hiccup, at least from a Blountstown perspective, at 4-4. Coach says they kids are determined to prove that was an anomaly, and they put in a great deal of work in the summer, which made the transition to fall camp a smooth one!

“It’s been good.” coach Johnson told us. “We went outside all summer. You know we were more like a 50-50 weight room-outside, maybe 70 weight room, 30 outside. We transitioned well. The heat, the heat’s good. But we got some good ideas from good coaches. Madison County, we talk to them all the time. We take a halftime about halfway through practice, we go inside go to the AC, hydrate, eat a little snack, come back out, just quick. Just that little time there But we adjusted well.”

As for the optimism in terms of being able to improve on the .500 record from last season, well having 15 seniors and 12 juniors on the roster, many of whom played key roles in 2020, should help.

“They got thrown to the wolves last year, they really did.” says the coach. “In our town there’s a lot of high expectations. So we lost four games by a total of 14 points combined. To some really good football teams. And there were some bood birds and stuff and our young kids had to endure it. Then we came back and fought, and won a playoff game. And were very close to winning a second playoff game, but a very good Sneads team beat us. A very deserving Sneads team, they did a great job. So they’ve been through some wars and they know what’s it like now. And I think that’s going to be huge for us.”

As for how the game planning is going this month, given the Tigers, like all area teams, were able to get in full spring and summer sessions?

“We’re still running the same five plays that we ran May First.” coach Johnson said. “I mean until you get those five perfect there’s no need to add any more. And so that’s just our belief in how we coach. We have worked on throwing, we really have. And our team’s done a good job with that. I’m not gonna pretend to be a spread guru, and we’re gonna throw it 35 times a game. But we are going to use our weapons out there and get them the ball. I think he’s done a good job of doing that for us.”

Coach talking about junior qb. Josh Pope, who is expected to lead that offense. The Tigers play with Vernon and Liberty in a jamboree Friday and will open the regular season at Seminole in south Georgia on the 27th.

