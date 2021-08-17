Tropical Storm Fred causes flooding in Gulf and Franklin Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Starting early on Monday heavy rain could be seen throughout Gulf County and Franklin County. This led to flash flooding and road closures.

Early Monday afternoon, wind speeds began to increase as Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near the Indian Pass area in Gulf County. Winds over 45MPH lead to bridge closures in Franklin County.

Emergency Management officials from Gulf and Franklin stressed the importance of staying home and off the road throughout the day.

“We have a couple of roads that flood very easily,” Matt Herring, Director of Emergency Management for Gulf County said. “Indian Pass road which is now closed is a road that is covered in water and we have a couple of other roads in the county that flood as well.”

Franklin County did prep their residents and tourist ahead of Tropical Storm Fred with voluntary evacuations in areas like St. George Island.

The main message the Emergency Management sent out to residents throughout the weekend ahead of Monday was to stay home and avoid traveling the roadways overnight into Tuesday.

“Here we will have roads underwater,” Pamela Brownell Emergency Management Director for Franklin County. “We will have washovers and that is the reason you all need to stay put and stay off the road. Mot likely our high tides are going to be at night. That is a scary time anyway to be out there in that dark going down that road and you cannot see the water coming over the road till it is too late.”

Franklin County Sherriff A.J. Smith said downed power lines and trees could also cause road hazards.

“You don’t want to be driving down the road and a tree falls on your car and causes an accident so that’s another reason. Stay home. The roads are still bad from Michael,” Sheriff Smith said. “They haven’t been repaired since then. You know where they were really a lot safer so the road holds water.”

Schools in Gulf County and Franklin County will be closed again on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.