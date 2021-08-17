Tropical Storm Fred leaves widespread flooding, power outages in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County was heavily affected by Tropical Storm Fred when it entered the Panhandle Monday.

With heavy rain and strong winds, Monday was nothing short of peak storm season in progress.

“Tropical Storm Fred is a very strong tropical storm,” Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe said.

Monroe said Tropical Storm Fred was largely a rain event. He said the extent of the damage seen is flooding.

“Waters from local flooding, not so much the coastal flooding. However we do anticipate a good bit of beach erosion,” said Monroe.

Local flooding Monroe said is seen mostly in the north end of the county.

“But we also have some serious flooding in Lynn Haven, Southport areas, but that’s where most of it has occurred,” said Monroe.

In Lynn Haven, some roads weren’t driveable after receiving five to seven inches of rain.

Monroe said there have also been quite a few power outages around the county.

“They look to be sporadic in different areas. I understand the power in coming back on in a lot of areas,” said Monroe.

He said this is to be expected with the 45 to 70 mile per hour winds we saw.

Overall, Monroe said people listened to the message they wanted to send.

“I think folks did stay off the roads for the most part and it contributed to an easier transition throughout the storm,” said Monroe.

A storm many worked long and hard through to protect the public.

“Our first responders, law enforcement, our partners at the police department, EMS, and fire will all be out working to keep you safe,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

They consider this a good outcome to what could’ve been.

As of Monday evening, Blue Springs Road between Mashburn Road and County Road 388 is closed until further notice due to storm damage. Many roads throughout the county became impassable during the storm, but became passable after the water subsided.

