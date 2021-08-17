Tropical Storm Fred Pictures and Videos

Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred brought flash flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall to our area Monday.
By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas with winds estimated at 65 mph.

The main impacts from Fred have been heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and gusty winds.

Wind gusts topped out at 58 mph in Panama City, 68 mph in Apalachicola, and 51 mph in Marianna.

Our area has seen over 8 inches of rain in some spots. The heavy rainfall has lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low lying areas. This prompted Flash Flood Warnings to be put in place.

Conditions will continue to improve as Fred moves northward out of our viewing area.

As far as the beach goes, the waters will still be a bit rough as we head into Tuesday. Double red flags are still in place. Seas are expected to be around 4-5 feet. Winds averaging out of the southwest at 15-20 mph.

