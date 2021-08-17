Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of Fred we saw much drier, hotter, and sunnier weather on Tuesday over NWFL. For tonight skies will remain mostly clear w/lows in the 70s. On Wednesday the heat returns w/highs in the 90s and feels like temps over 100. Rain will be seabreeze driven and will move from the coast inland over the course of the day. Rain chances will be 30-40%. The hot and humid weather pattern with spotty storms continues through the weekend.

