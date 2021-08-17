Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s the day after Tropical Storm Fred and we’re much quieter on radar and satellite with the exception of a few light showers in our Eastern Panhandle and a few clouds still cruising by in the tail end of Fred. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the Panhandle today with little rain chance after the soaking some two-thirds of our counties received.

About 4-10″ of rain was recorded from Fred for basically all our counties and neighborhoods east of Hwy331. Let’s be careful on roadways as some may still be flooded or damaged from the heavy rains yesterday. If it looks too deep to pass, better to find a different route!

Temperatures are warm and humid after yesterday’s rain cooled and wind battered day. We’ll see highs warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon with a heat index approaching the triple digits. So as we’re cleaning up any yard debris, lets be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water.

I only have a few stray showers trying to pop up in the daytime heating today. In the wake of Fred, we’ll actually be fairly quiet in the rain department over the next several days. Only scattered quick hitting showers will be in the forecast for the afternoons of Wednesday and Thursday before high pressure builds in over the weekend and prevents us from seeing much more than a stray shower.

But the heat will crank up into dangerous levels of the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with a heat index well into the triple digits this weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for a stray shower. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90° with a heat index near 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a back to summer feel to it with hot and humid days and a stray afternoon hit or miss rain chance.

