Walton County could have double red flags through Tuesday

High surf and life-threatening rip currents are expected throughout Monday and at least through...
High surf and life-threatening rip currents are expected throughout Monday and at least through Tuesday.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over in Walton County, double red flags are flying and all lifeguard towers have been taken off the beach.

High surf and life-threatening rip currents are expected at least through Tuesday.

South Walton Fire District officials are reminding folks that it is illegal to get in the Gulf of Mexico when double red flags are flying.

Doing so will result in a $500 fine.

This is not just for the public’s safety, but for the lifeguard’s safety too.

”We are getting to that point where it is just not reasonable for anybody to be in that water right now. Our ability to respond effectively to anybody who decides to get into distress and is a little bit limited by the storm and our ability to access the beaches. For whatever reason, someone has chosen to go in these waters at this time, and we can’t have a successful response, I don’t want my people putting themselves in danger,” South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said.

While going into the Gulf at this time is not allowed, those going to walk on the beach should be cautious. So-called sneaker waves have been known to come out of nowhere and could knock you off your feet and pull you into the water.

