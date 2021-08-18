Arnold alum off to good start in Single-A ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold alum Lucas Dunn is off to a good start with the Padres Single-A team in Lake Elsinore, California. Dunn, who was an 8th round draft pick of the San Diego Padres organization back in July. Lucas spent his first few weeks of pro ball training at the Padres spring training site in Peoria, Arizona. Then in early August, he was promoted to the Padres Single-A affiliate, the Storm, in Lake Elsinore, in between San Diego and L.A.! Dunn getting the news after his Peoria team had lost an evening game, but he was in a good mood nonetheless!

“The manager from the team in Arizona kind of rounded up a couple of us and asked to meet him in his office.” Lucas told me during a Zoom call. “And I remember walking in and had a smile on my face and they were like ‘do you like losing 9 to 5.?’ And I was like ‘no, no I don’t.’ And they were just kind of messing with me and were like ‘nah we’re kidding.’ But congratulations we’re going to send you to Low-A which is out here in Lake Elsinore, California.”

Lucas starting well with the Storm, getting three hits in his debut August 6th. Through his first 11 games with the Storm, he had 13 hits in 47 at bats, so he’s hitting .277 to start.

“Yeah it’s nice when you get to a new spot to get to produce early.” Dunn told me. “Kind of like earn the trust of teammates and coaches. So it’s nice to get there and play well and get to bond with those guys over that. It’s good, I’ve been here for a lot of days. I’ve had some good games and I’ve already had some bad games. So you just try to keep a level head and go one day at a time. Just try to forget yesterday, whether it’s good or bad. And just focus on the next day.”

Dunn says the training facility in Arizona perhaps was a little nicer than the accommodations and food in Lake Elsinore, but as he puts it, that’s just how it is in minor league ball, and it’s no bother at all. He is focused on becoming a better baseball player every day.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.