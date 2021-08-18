Chipley working under first year coach who has “win now” attitude

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our tour of area high school football practice fields takes us up to Washington County to visit with one of the teams under the guidance of a new head coach, the Chipley Tigers. Marcus Buchanan taking over the program in the wake of Blake Wilson, who led the team the previous four seasons. The last three the Tigers unable to get above the .500 mark, so the team looking for it’s first winning season since 2017. The numbers are good for the new coach, who says not only did a lot of kids sign on and show up during the summer, they put in the work, making the transition to fall practice a lot smoother.

“Yeah we had a really good summer.” coach Buchanan told us. “We went four days a week, Monday through Thursday, nine to twelve. Weightlifting, conditioning, we were able to participate in some seven on seven events. And the kids got bigger, stronger, faster, and got better in the passing game. Attendance was good, we averaged I think sixty kids a day. It’s up to seventy now. So things are going well.”

The coach says he’s told his players he does have a long term plan for the program, but that’s not to say he is taking a slow approach to turning things around this season. He owes that to the players who have already invested a few years into Chipley football.

“We want it to be instant.” Buchanan said. “There’s a good group of kids that came up from the Middle School, they never lost a game in middle school. So that upcoming ninth grade class is very good. Like I told those seniors, we want to win now. The future will be great, but we want to win now. And these kids have worked hard. You know these seniors that have been here for the last three or four years, have kind of been through the gauntlet. Having to play young. So now they get some of the fruits of the reward, so to speak, and have some success, hopefully.”

And part of the game plan to post more wins this season has to do with keeping defenses guessing.

“Our goal is to come in here and be able to run the football.” says the coach. “And once we’re able to run the football and establish the run, that will open up things in the passing game. You know we’ve got some big time receivers. And if they want to double cover them we’ll just hand it to them and pound the rock. If they single cover us, we’ll try and throw it over the top of you. And so we want to take advantage of people in the passing game as well, the explosive, creating big plays. We want to score in a hurry. Good news is we’ve got a good offensive line. We’ve got good tailbacks too and we’ve got some next level receivers. So right now things are looking good.”

The Tigers will play at Marianna Friday in their kickoff classic, and will open the regular season at home against rival Graceville next Friday.

