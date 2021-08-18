Five sea turtles released back into the Gulf

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five sea turtles returned to the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning after months of rehabilitation at the Gulf World Marine Institute. The turtles were released in Port St. Joe while the public looked on.

Turtles return to the Gulf. (Gulf World Marine Institute)

The batch of turtles included Fritz, a juvenile green sea turtle, who was found stranded in St. Joe Bay back in January. Fritz suffered from cold-stunning and injuries. The area is a local hotspot for cold-stun stranding events.

The other four turtles included one juvenile green sea turtle and three subadult loggerhead sea turtles that were all hooked at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier this summer.

Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) released a total of 5 sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico. (Gulf World Marine Institute)

The turtles were medically cleared by GWMI veterinarians and by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

GWMI wants to remind fishermen to contact a rescue organization if they accidentally hook a sea turtle.

