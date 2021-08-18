Advertisement

Jackson County Officials clean up roads post-Fred

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Fred left behind fallen trees, flooding and downed power lines in Jackson County as it passed through Monday night.

Jackson County Road and Bridge officials began working to clear the roadways early Tuesday morning and had much of the debris cleared by mid-day. However, several trees could still be seen fallen across roads and on power lines.

“We’ve got all of our road and bridge crews out and about, tending the issues as they come in,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “Citizens are calling in and we’re in constant contact with our EMS and fire dispatchers as they get calls in. [We’re] trying to help those guys out best we can.”

As soon as the storm passed through Monday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the roads cleaning up.

When we spoke to Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield on Monday, he told us the Sheriff’s Office would be helping to push out the latest information.

“Our plan is to notify our citizens via Facebook about any road closures and, obviously, we’re going to try to keep the list updated as Road and Bridge provides those,” Sheriff Edenfield said.

As the roads are being cleared, it’s important to remember not to drive through standing water or debris.

For more information on road closures, visit jacksoncountyfl.gov or follow Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

