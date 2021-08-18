Job fair seeking future senior living industry workers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local senior living community is looking for more staff to bring their skills to help the elderly.

Like many businesses in our area, the Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach is looking to hire more staff to help with the elderly community.

Tuesday, the company hosted a job fair to encourage job hunters to learn more about the communities of Superior Residences of Panama City Beach and the Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach Memory Care.

Cynthia Dotson and Kim Hollingshed of SRI Management (Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach)

“We’re looking for people dedicated to working with seniors,” Cynthia Dotson, the Vice President of Humane Resources (pictured on the left), said. “Our teams in the various communities are strong, but we’re also looking to add another great person.”

The community is looking to hire for culinary, nursing, concierge, activities, maintenance, and housekeeping positions. Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach is located at 201 Seagrass Drive.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply at www.srimgt.com/careers/.

