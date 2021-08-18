Advertisement

Job fair seeking future senior living industry workers

Seagrass Villiage is looking to hire more people to help in the senior living community.
Seagrass Villiage is looking to hire more people to help in the senior living community.(Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local senior living community is looking for more staff to bring their skills to help the elderly.

Like many businesses in our area, the Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach is looking to hire more staff to help with the elderly community.

Tuesday, the company hosted a job fair to encourage job hunters to learn more about the communities of Superior Residences of Panama City Beach and the Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach Memory Care.

Cynthia Dotson and Kim Hollingshed of SRI Management
Cynthia Dotson and Kim Hollingshed of SRI Management(Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach)

“We’re looking for people dedicated to working with seniors,” Cynthia Dotson, the Vice President of Humane Resources (pictured on the left), said. “Our teams in the various communities are strong, but we’re also looking to add another great person.”

The community is looking to hire for culinary, nursing, concierge, activities, maintenance, and housekeeping positions. Seagrass Village of Panama City Beach is located at 201 Seagrass Drive.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply at www.srimgt.com/careers/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rain and strong winds, Monday was nothing short of peak storm season in progress.
Tropical Storm Fred leaves widespread flooding, power outages in Bay County
Pictures of the impacts of Fred from around the panhandle
Tropical Storm Fred Pictures and Videos
Jessica Bortle is accused of causing injuries that led to her daughter's death.
Mother accused of killing daughter with special needs while in the hospital
The rise in COVID cases has affected many in our area and not just those who have the virus.
Panama City woman’s life saving surgery cancelled due to rise in COVID hospitalizations
Jackson Blue Springs is expected to open back up next year on Memorial Day.
Jackson County’s Blue Springs to close for the remainder of the year

Latest News

Fritz and four other turtles return to the Gulf.
Five sea turtles released back into the Gulf
Residents are urged to avoid swimming in North Bay between and including Lynn Haven Bayou and...
More than one million gallons of raw sewage released into Lynn Haven waterways
The trial for several former Lynn Haven city employees has been moved.
Trial moved for former Lynn Haven city employees
The Board of Education found probable cause that both Alachua and Broward School Districts are...
Penalties not certain for school districts defying parental opt-outs