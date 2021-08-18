Advertisement

A local organization is taking care of furry friends in the community

The organization takes care of about 80-90 cats.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Street Cat Society is making sure feral cats in the community are being spayed, neutered, fed, and loved.

As of now, the organization takes care of around 80-90 cats every day. This means volunteers have to travel to different locations to take care of all the animals. Volunteers hope to cut down on travel time and create a Cat Haven.

The Cat Haven would be able to shelter all of the cats in one location, allowing for easier care and feeding, but they need the communities help! They are looking for sponsors and architects to make this goal come to life.

Until the Cat Haven becomes a reality, volunteers and donations are needed now to continue providing care to so many purrfect cats around Bay County.

Street Cat Society information:

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

Venmo: @StreetCatSocietyPC

PayPal: streetcatsocietypc@gmail.com

