More than 175,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into local waters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County health officials, hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage was released into several waterways this week after multiple lift stations across the county overflowed.

Officials said 120, 675 gallons of raw sewage was released into Massalina Bayou after the lift station at 530 E. 6th Street, in Panama City, overflowed following a power outage at the lift station and heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred.

Also in Panama City, health officials said roughly 50,474 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Watson Bayou after three lift stations overflowed. The lift stations are located at 1213 N. Palo Alto, 1710 Business Hwy 98 and 818 E. 7th Court.

Meanwhile, the City of Callaway is reporting about 6,000 gallons of raw sewage has been released into Emmons Bayou after a manhole in the 6400 block of Wallace Road overflowed following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Fred.

Until further notice, health officials advise against swimming in Emmons Bayou from Wallace Road to Yacht Club Drive. In Watson Bayou, swimmers are advised to avoid swimming from E. 8th Street south to E. 3rd Street. Swimmers in Massalina Bayou are advised not to swim in the areas of E. 4th Street to E. Beach Drive.

Officials said sewage contamination can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria and parasites.

All three waterways will be tested. We’re told once levels are deemed safe, health officials will lift this advisory.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.