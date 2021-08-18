More than one million gallons of raw sewage released into Lynn Haven waterways

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Because of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Fred, Bay County health officials said more than one million gallons of raw sewage was released into several Lynn Haven waterways.

Health officials said 1,571,000 gallons of raw sewage was released into Lynn Haven Bayou, North Bay and Anderson Bayou after multiple manholes overflowed throughout the city. Health officials also said three lift stations overflowed too.

Officials urge against swimming in North Bay between and including Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou until the water can be tested and deemed safe.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria and parasites according to health officials.

