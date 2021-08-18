Roads in Gulf County clear after Tropical Storm Fred

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Indian Pass Road in Gulf County was impassable on Monday due to Tropical Storm Fred but on Tuesday the road reopened and was back to normal.

Heavy rain Monday had caused the flash flooding in the area.

According to the Emergency Management Director for Gulf County Tropical Storm Fred caused a lot of trees and limbs to fall on the roads.

“Gulf County Public Works was quick to get out there,” Matt Herring, Director of Emergency Management Gulf County said. “They [the trees] were cut up and removed and traffic began to flow again once the winds had passed and it was safe. “

Herring said they were blessed in Gulf County and damage could have been a lot worse but they were prepared.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.