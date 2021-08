Trial moved for former Lynn Haven city employees

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial for several former Lynn Haven city employees has been moved.

Former Mayor Margo Anderson, former City Attorney Joseph Albritton, former City Commissioner Antonius Barnes, and former City Developer James Finch were supposed to be on trial Monday, August 16, but it has now been pushed back to September 27.

All are allegedly connected to a large corruption case within the city.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.