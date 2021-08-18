Advertisement

Update: Sexual predator on run in Walton County located

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve located Ricky Harrison. Deputies said they've...
Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve located Ricky Harrison. Deputies said they've been looking for him since Thursday, August 12.(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve located a sexual predator who’s been on the run for nearly a week

Deputies tell Newschannel 7 Ricky Lee Harrison, 55, was found on August 14 at a home in Mossy Head. Harrison was taken into custody.

Officials said he’s been charged with three felony counts of failing to register, one count of obstruction without violence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $15,000; however, deputies said Harrison is still in custody as of Wednesday, August 18.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ORIGINAL STORY: August 12, 2021

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’re trying to locate a sexual predator who fled his Ponce de Leon home.

Deputies said they’re looking for Ricky Lee Harrison, 55. They said Harrison is a registered sexual predator who left his last known address on County Highway 3280. Sheriff’s deputies said he’s wanted on three felony counts for failing to register.

Harrison is described as a white male with dark brown hair. They said he stands roughly 5′7″ tall and weighs about 155lbs. Deputies said he has a tattoo of a spider and a spider web on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

