Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We’ll end up with an active start on radar this morning with scattered showers especially along the coast for the morning commute. Grab the rain gear heading out the door this morning as scattered showers develop from the coast on inland through the morning and midday.

Otherwise, we’re in that typical mid 70s air mass with a warm and humid feel out the door. It’s that warm and humid, very buoyant, air mass that’s rising up along the tail end trough of Tropical Depression Fred that extends down the Mid Atlantic Coast to the Big Bend and across the Northern Gulf waters.

The trough is creating the lift to get scattered showers developing this morning, and the southerly flow off the Gulf will push those onto the Panhandle coastline through the morning drive. Eventually, we’ll see these scattered showers or thunderstorms continue to march inland as the morning turns into the midday. Most everyone will be done with the rain by about 2pm as the storms march further north up into Alabama by the mid to late afternoon. So a drier afternoon and evening will be expected across NWFL today.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with scattered storms in the morning and midday followed by mostly to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today warm into the low 90s in the mid to late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast gives us another break in the rain for Thursday before scattered storms return to the forecast for the weekend.

