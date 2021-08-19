Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart is now offering a new antibody therapy for COVID-19. Casirivimab/Imdevimab has been granted Emergency Usage Approval from the FDA based on research data.

According to Ascension Sacred Heart officials, clinical trials have shown the monoclonal antibodies have likely benefits in preventing emergency department visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“The more patients that we can actually treat with the monoclonal antibodies, the more likely we are to prevent them from being hospitalized,” said Dr. Estrellita Redmon, Chief Clinical Officer at Ascension Sacred Heart.

ASH is offering antibody therapy at its outpatient treatment centers in Bay, Gulf, and Walton counties. In order to get the treatment visit your primary care doctor and they will order the test.

“The primary care physician has to fill out the order form which actually has the appropriate indications for it.,” Redmon said. “Then that gets faxed to our outpatient facility.”

ASH says in order to be eligible for the outpatient treatment individuals must have at least one condition that puts time at high risk for major complications or death from COVID such as:

● Older age (for example 65 years and older)

● Obesity or being overweight

● Pregnancy

● Chronic Kidney Disease

● Diabetes

● Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

● Cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure

● Chronic lung diseases

● Sickle cell disease

● Neurodevelopmental disorders

● Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation – not related to COVID-19)

● Other medical conditions of factors that place patients at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19

Also, you must show a positive COVID test to your primary care doctor. All Ascension Medical Group Family Practices can order the antibody therapy.

“They need to be symptomatic and have a COVID positive test,” said Redmon. “The treatment needs to be given within 10 days of becoming symptomatic, preferably within 72 hours of having a positive test.”

Ascension Medical Group also announced on Wednesday that it is providing new COVID rapid testing options for patients.

AMG tells NewsChannel 7 that the test can provide results in 15 minutes or less and it is a non-invasive swab.

AMG says that the test is available to all patients but the patient ms be seen by a doctor prior.

The locations offering rapid COVID tests are:

● Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay Family Medicine at Northside

● Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay Family Medicine at Norcross

● Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Lynn Haven

● Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Pediatrics at Panama City

To sign up or schedule an appointment go to GetSacredHeartCare.com

