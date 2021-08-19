Ascension Sacred Heart offers COVID-19 vaccination clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart will provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 24th from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Seaside Institute located at 168 Smolian Circle, Santa Rosa Beach.

The hospital has seen a rapid spike in COVID hospitalizations due to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Panhandle hospitals say they are treating more COVID-19 patients now than at any other time during the prior two surges of the virus. Within Ascension Sacred Heart’s hospitals, 94 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated according to the hospital.

According to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, COVID is impacting younger patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. They say they are seeing fewer patients over 65 because most of those people are vaccinated.

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 12 and above. Anyone under the age of 17 needs to be accompanied by a guardian.

