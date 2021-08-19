Bozeman working with relatively young bunch as 2021 season nears

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The next stop in our tour of area high school football camps leads us to Bozeman.

Head coach Jason Griffin and his Bucks coming off an odd season for them in 2020. Just one win in seven regular season games. But everyone got a playoff berth and the Bucks made that count with a playoff win, before dropping out in round two.

Bozeman looking to improve on a 2-7 season, played in the midst of the pandemic. Ironically, they did make the playoffs, as every team in the state was eligible for, and won a first round game. So perhaps some momentum there for the coach and his team.

Nine seniors lost from last year, 8 on the roster this year. Coach tells us he has more than 40 players set to go for the varsity team. Players who put in the work even before camp began this month.

“You know it was a great summer.” coach Griffin told us when we caught up with him Friday at the scrimmage at Cottondale last Friday. “We got to play football this summer. You know that was a little bit different than last year. So it was nice to have our guys out there playing football, getting better. So I think overall for us it was a pretty good summer for us. You know you want to ratchet up the intensity. We try to do that after the Fourth of July. As the summer progress we try to ratchet up the intensity as the summer goes on. We think in the course when camp starts and the helmets come on, we want to increase the intensity even more.”

Among those 8 seniors on the team this fall, some are out for football for the first time. And there are other newcomers and second year players to school up, says the coach.

“With new guys, and young guys, we’re really just football 101.” Griffin says. “We’re teaching our guys the system on offense and defense. We want to try and limit the mistakes. Help our guys learn and get as many repetitions as we can, and learn the things that we want them to do. And again from an offensive standpoint, we really think we’re gonna be able to run the football effectively. And we’re also working on improving on the perimeter. And we think we’re gonna be able to pitch and catch a little better than we did a year ago.”

And from that group of 8 seniors, well the coach tells us, some leadership must evolve.

“And we’re seeing that, some of those seniors are new guys. They’re new faces, so they’re kind of coming into their own. It looks like they’re going to be leaders on this football team. But they are sort of evolving into that. But that’s, I’ve told our guys, that’s one of the things that I am most concerned about is the leadership of our football team. The attitude, the intensity, the work ethic, all that’s there. I’m just concerned about our leadership. And I think some of these seniors are gonna step up. We would have been a really young football team this year. So having some older guys come into the program, once they establish themselves I think they’re gonna become leaders, and I think that’s going to help us this year, tremendously.”

Bozeman hosts John Paul Friday in a Kickoff Classic, then opens the season at Freeport next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.